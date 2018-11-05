Where to see Pop Art godfather Eduardo Paolozzi in the Capital

LEITH born Eduardo Paolozzi, is celebrated in a new book and exhibition exploring his role as the Godfather of Pop Art, but do you know where to see his work in the Capital?

Paolozzi At Large In Edinburgh, edited by Christine De Luca and Carlo Pirozzi and published by Luath Press, is a treasure trail of 12 of the artists major sculptures.

From the popular Manuscript of Monte Cassino, his three-part bronze sculpture including a giant foot and hand, which sat outside St Mary’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in Picardy Place from 1991 until recently when it was moved to its current location at Hillside Crescent Gardens, to his powerful Master of the Universe, which dominates the landscape outside the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art on Belford Road, Paolozzi’s presence can be found across the city.

Born in 1924, Paolozzi is now regarded as one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

A prolific sculptor and print-maker, he drew on culture in all its forms, from the classical to comics, earning his reputation at the forefront of the Pop Art movement.

Shortly before his death in 2005, the artist opened the Paolozzi Studio in the Dean Gallery, now the Modern Two at Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

That too features in the new art trail.

Along with fellow Pop Art giant Andy Warhol, Paolozzi will be the focus of a new exhibition, Andy Warhol and Eduardo Paolozzi: I Want to be a Machine, opening at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art on 17 November and running until 2 June 2019.

The exhibition will explore the artists mutual fascination for automation, machines and mechanical processes and consist of two parallel displays devoted to each artist, examining the development of their work from the 1940s onwards.

Paolozzi At Large In Edinburgh is published by Luath Press, £25