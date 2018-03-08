Who was the favourite to be killed off in this series of Still Game?

Have your say

Bookies have stopped taking odds on who they think will die in this series of Still Game.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, the creators of the show, revealed a main character will meet their maker in episode two.

While betting has long been suspended, fans have been placing bets on who will meet their maker this series.

According to reports, almost 90% of bets were placed on Eric.

We take a look back at the initial odds when betting was first launched.

Betting odds from Ladbrokes, August 2017.

Shug – 6/4

Eric – 2/1

Methadone Mick – 5/2

Winston Ingram – 3/1

Navid Harri – 7/2

Boabby – 11/2

Tam Mullen – 7/1

Isa Drennan – 8/1

Victor McDade – 10/1

Jack Jarvis – 12/1