Why have thousands of starfish washed up in Portobello?

RECENT stormy weather may be to blame for thousands of dead starfish that washed up on the shores of Portobello.

Onlookers said they had never seen anything like it.

A large quantity of Starfish washed up on the shore on Portobello Beach. Picture: Neil Hanna.

During storm Eleanor last week beaches across Britain’s east coast saw large quantities of sea life and debris dumped on shorelines.

Warnings have even been issued to avoid letting dogs eat the sealife - some of which, including starfish - can be toxic.

Marine experts have said that some of the creatures may have been washed by the Atlantic Drift from tropical waters like the Caribbean into the much colder seas off Britain following hurricanes.

One local said:”There are thousands of dead starfish washed up on the beach near the amusement arcade. We are on the beach most days and have never seen this before.”