Why schooldays were hungry and sad for Edinburgh care leaver

AS a child, Chris Kilkenny enjoyed primary school but his family could never afford any of the extras. And he dreaded the holidays because there were no school meals.

For a while he lived in a rehab centre where his mum was going through detox from heroin. “When I think back to my childhood, the strongest feelings I remember are being hungry and sad,” he says.

Chris - now an adult but still, he says, not settled or secure - will talk about his experiences at an event tonight at Hermitage Park Primary School on the impact of stressful experiences in childhood and what can be done to help youngsters.

It will also include the screening of an award-winning documentary Resilience looks at the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences.

The free event is from 6pm until 8.30pm.

