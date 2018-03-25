Why your boss should let you nap in the office tomorrow

Are you feeling a bit out of sorts since the clocks went forward?

A sleep expert is calling for company bosses to allow their staff to take a nap in the office on Monday to make up for the havoc caused by Daylight Saving changes.

Sleep therapist Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, says although the clocks going forward signals the start of a long-awaited summer, it can disrupt the nocturnal patterns of people who are already struggling to get a good night’s kip.

More than a quarter of the UK population are already suffering from dangerously low levels of sleep, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart problems and depression. New research from bed-makers Silentnight and the University of Leeds revealed 25 per cent of Brits are sleeping for only five or fewer hours per night.

Dr Nerina warned those already suffering from lack of sleep may be at risk of long term health problems, so bosses should be mindful and give staff the option to sneak a short nap into their working day.

Dr Nerina said: “The loss of an hour in bed is particularly detrimental to individuals that already struggle with their sleep. If you are one of the 25 per cent of the nation getting less than 5 hours sleep a night, this time change could see you drop down to as little as four hours, which is a dangerously low amount.

“Many employees may be feeling worse for wear on Monday after losing an hour of sleep over the weekend, so bosses should consider allowing their staff to take a short nap in the office to make up for lost time.”

The sleep doctor argues designated napping time may make for a stronger workforce as sleep is scientifically proven to improve physical and mental health and wellbeing.

She said: “Just a twenty minute power nap can make a huge difference.

“Naps have been scientifically proven to boost creativity and problem solving ability, and they can even rebalance the immune system, meaning staff are less likely to take sick days.

“A national napping day would allow the UK workforce to return to their jobs feeling refreshed and ready.”