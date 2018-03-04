Will Edinburgh’s schools and nurseries be open tomorrow?

Have your say

Edinburgh Council has said it will provide an update on whether all schools, nurseries and early years centres will reopen later today.

The council is currently carrying out risk assessments at council run educational facilities.

It hopes to update by 3pm.

It comes as Icy roads and further snow continue to blight the Capital.

Today parents and children joined teachers across the Capital for snow parties to help ensure schools are ready to open.

Families turned out at 700-pupil South Morningside Primary, among others, and took up shovels to clear paths and entrances.

Headteacher Michael Urquhart said the help was much needed after up to two-feet of snow was dumped on the playground.

“The priority is getting the children back to school,” said Mr Urquhart. “If we can get the whole community involved to clear the paths, it’ll be good for the boys and girls.

“We’ve had a good few days off, had lots of fun in the snow but now it’s about getting the community back to work.”

Mum-of-one Debbie Murphy, 41, vowed to help-out, along with seven-year-old son and South Morningside student, Ben.

“When we have freak conditions like this, we can’t expect the council to cope when they’re clearing roads and everything else.

“This is a real community activity where we can go out and have fun and get everything back to normal.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for much of the day.

Airports are beginning reopen and train routes resume, but some operators have warned of reduced or altered timetables.