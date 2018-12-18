William Scott: Appeal one week since great-grandad vanished in Edinburgh

Have your say

The granddaughter of missing pensioner William Scott has made a fresh appeal for help finding him a week since he vanished.

A massive citywide search was launched after Mr Scott, 90, was reported missing from his home in Chesser at around 7pm last Tuesday.

Charlotte Gibson today posted video of her grandad on one of his favoured walks.

“Thought it might be useful for people to see how he carries himself whilst walking, he doesn’t use a walking aid etc hope this can be of use,” Ms Gibson posted on Facebook.

Police yesterday released CCTV footage of him passing the Finn and Bear at the Shore shortly after 4pm on Wednesday - the last confirmed sighting.

Police dog units, the force helicopter and the coastguard were drafted in to bolster the search for Mr Scott at the weekend.

He is described as white, 5 foot 1 inches tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides and has a small wound to his head.

He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

Ms Gibson made an emotional plea last week for help finding her “very caring and thoughtful” grandad who “still goes round to neighbours to see if they need milk or bread or offer to clean their windows.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

