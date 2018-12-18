William Scott: Everything we know three weeks on from his disappearance

It's now been three weeks since Edinburgh pensioner William Scott went missing.

In a bid to help trigger someone's memory about where he went, here is everything we know so far about his disappearance.

William Scott.

Timeline: Last Known Movements

Mr Scott, who is 90 and has mild dementia, was reported missing from his home in Chesser at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 11th. Here is a timeline of his movements on that day.

1 - 1:30pm - Neighbours see William Scott, known to family and pals as Billy or Scotty, near his Chesser home

2 - 3:30pm - Bily seen on CCTV having a drink in the Foot of the Walk Pub at the bottom of Leith Walk, a regular haunt.

William's granddaughter, Charlotte, is desperate for people to come forward with information.

3 - 3:45pm - The pensioner visits Gregg's bakery where staff serve him a sausage roll. They had run out of his preferred steak pies.

4 - 3:55pm - CCTV picks up Billy outside the Finn and Bear pub on Leith Shore.

5 - 4pm-8pm - Police believe Billy spent time in the King's Wark pub, possibly as late as 8pm.

William's Description

A map of William Scott's last known movements.

William is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides and has a small wound to his head. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

The search effort

A massive citywide search was launched after William, 90, was reported missing from his Chesser home.

Officers have also asked members of the public to check their outbuildings and garden areas to help with the search.

Police dog units, divers, the force helicopter and the coastguard have also been drafted in to bolster the search for the pensioner.

Police also appealed to any cyclists or motorists in the Leith Shore area with dash-cam footage to see if they captured William on their devices - and to contact police if so.

Granddaughter's plea

Mr Scott’s grand-daughter, Charlotte Gibson, made an emotional plea for help finding her “very caring and thoughtful” granddad, who “still goes round to neighbours to see if they need milk or bread or offer to clean their windows.”

Charlotte also posted a short video of her granddad on one of his favourite walks, in the hope it might trigger someone's memory about how he carries himself while walking.

She has also said that he enjoys travelling by bus, but sticks to his routine and is “always glad to get home again and get settled”.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 3338 of 11th December.