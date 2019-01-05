William Scott: Granddaughter’s touching tribute as body is discovered in hunt for missing OAP

Police searching for a 90-year-old man missing in Edinburgh for more than three weeks have recovered a body from the Water of Leith.

William Scott was reported missing from his home in the Chesser area of the city on December 11.

His family have been pleading with the public for help in tracing the missing great-grandad.

Officers and the dog unit discovered a body in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks on Friday in their hunt for Mr Scott.

A formal identification has yet to be undertaken at this time, but Mr Scott’s family have been informed of the recovery.

The location of the body is close to the King’s Wark pub where the popular pensioner was believed to have last been seen.

Mr Scott’s granddaughter, Charlotte Gibson, posted a touching message on Facebook in the wake of the discovery. She wrote: “Thank you to my friends, the public and of course the police for their support and messages throughout the last four weeks.

“It has been a great help to our family in this difficult time. We were informed of the body being found today and whilst DNA is still to be confirmed police are more than certain that it is my grandpa.

“I am just glad that although myself, family and the public have been so worried these past weeks that in fact my grandpa was at peace, none the wiser to it all, and that’s the main thing to think about. 90 years old had a very adventurous and full life.

“I still have my birthday card from him and I’ve not opened it, it will stay sealed so that I can keep all his love in there and remember the love he gave to me.”

Known to friends and family as Billy or Scotty, the pensioner, who had links to Leith and regularly visited the area, had been spotted on CCTV the day of his disappearance at the Foot of the Walk pub and the Kirkgate.

He was later spotted on CCTV outside the Finn and Bear pub at Leith Shore at around 4pm. It is then thought Mr Scott, who had mild dementia, spent some time at the nearby King’s Wark pub till around 8pm.

Police had deployed dedicated specialist searches with dog units, the force helicopter and coastguard in an attempt to find Mr Scott, while many members of the public helped by joining the search.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh, carrying out inquiries to trace the missing man William Scott have today, Friday 4th January, recovered a body.

“The discovery was made by officers and the Dog Unit in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks. Whilst there has been no formal identification at this stage, William’s family have been informed. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”