WIN: Go crazy for 100 pairs of free tickets to hit show

THE Evening News has teamed up with the producers of Crazy For You and The Playhouse to give you the chance to win one of 100 pairs of tickets for the opening night of a brand new production of the smash hit Broadway and West End musical.

Claire Sweeney and Strictly Come Dancing winner Tom Chambers star in the national tour of the Watermill Theatre’s acclaimed production, as Irene and Bobby.

Mistaken identities, plot twists, heartbreak, happiness and a wealth of memorable tunes feature in this exhilarating celebration of the great Broadway musicals.

High energy, high kicking and gloriously glamorous, Crazy For You is the ultimate feel-good musical with a fabulous score from the Gershwin brothers’ songbook.

Tunes like I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Embraceable You.

Directed by Paul Hart, with musical arrangements by Catherine Jayes, it is choreographed by Nathan M Wright.

HOW TO WIN TICKETS

To be in with a chance of scoring one of the 100 pairs of free tickets available for the opening night performance of Crazy For You at The Playhouse on Tuesday 3 April, simply present a copy of that day’s Evening News at the Playhouse Box Office from noon on 3 April and you will receive a *pair of tickets. Strictly first come, first served.

*Please note: one pair of tickets per person/copy of the Evening News.

For those unlucky enough not to be in the first 100, a £10 discount will be offered on all tickets purchased for any performance Monday to Thursday.

