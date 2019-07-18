Window of opportunity for homegrown crafts

White Stuff’s flagship Edinburgh store will provide a shop window for Scotland’s craft talent next month as makers from around the country descend on the Capital.

In its largest ever collection of homegrown contemporary craft and design, the Craft Scotland Summer Show is set to take over the second floor of the George Street outlet from August 2-25.

This year’s offering features a huge range of precious metal and mixed media jewellery, woven cushions and rugs, quilted and printed textiles, hand-thrown ceramics, vibrant glass, forged steel vessels and wooden homeware – created by artists embracing sustainable and environmentally friendly processes.

Returning show favourites include Laura Spring, whose bold textile prints on bags, rugs, pouches and tea towels are beloved by Belle & Sebastian and the V&A Dundee.

Also back by popular demand is Myer Halliday whose parian slip cast ceramics have been championed by Elle Decoration. Among the 18 new makers joining the line-up are Viv Lee, creating sculptural vessels using slow hand building techniques to emphasise connections to the earth and the body, and glass artist Vicky Higginson, with stunning monochromatic vases and bottles that play with form.

Craft Scotland Director Irene Kernan said: “At Craft Scotland we are incredibly privileged to be surrounded by beautiful craft and engage with talented makers on a daily basis. We’re excited to be able to share so much of that at this year’s show.

“For craft and design enthusiasts the summer show is an affordable way to begin or continue a love affair with Scottish craft. The show is the best place to see what’s fresh and new in contemporary craft and the best place to discover new talent who are exploring interesting materials and themes.”

The show also features a series of maker-led workshops, including hand weaving and paper folding. See www.craftscotland.org