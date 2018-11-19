Witness appeal after ‘frightening’ armed robbery at Chesser tanning salon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “frightening” armed robbery at a tanning salon in the Chesser area of Edinburgh.

At around 9.45pm on Friday, 16 November, two men stormed the Indigo Sun shop in Fruitmarket Place and demanded cash from the till from a staff member.

After being told there was nothing in the till, one of the men took the CCTV hard drive before the pair made off on foot, turning left and towards Hutchison Road.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area.

The first man is described as white, of average build, aged mid to late twenties and 5ft 10ins tall with a local Edinburgh accent. He was wearing a blue/green scarf across his face, a dark coloured three-quarter length hooded jacket with the hood pulled up, dark coloured bottoms, padded/quilted dark coloured gloves and dark footwear.

The second man is described as white, of slim build and aged mid to late twenties and 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing dark clothing and a similar pair of padded/quilted dark gloves with a grey stripe down the sides.

Detective Sergeant Robert Wallace said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was a frightening attack which has left a female member of staff distressed. We are eager to trace the men responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw these men, or anything suspicious, before or after the incident, to get in touch to help with our investigation. In particular we would like to trace the missing CCTV hard drive.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4576 of 16 November or make an anonymous call to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

