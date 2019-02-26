Woman, 19, rescued from Arthur’s Seat in dramatic early hours operation

Have your say

A MAJOR operation was launched overnight to rescue a 19-year-old woman from Arthur’s Seat.

Firefighters, including a specialist team, and paramedics were scrambled to the landmark shortly after 1am.

They toiled for over an hour to reach the casualty near the Commonwealth Pool side before she was carried off on a stretcher.

She was then taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were requested by the ambulance service at 01.17 this morning to assist with the rescue of a casualty from Arthur’s Seat.

“A specialist line rescue team from Tollcross along with appliances from Marionville and McDonald Road were mobilised.

“A female casualty was brought down to safety using a stretcher and was handed over to the ambulance service.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0008 hours on Tuesday 26 February to attend an incident on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Our Specialist Operations Response Teams and one ambulance was dispatched to scene and a 19 year old patient was safely extracted from the scene and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not yet known.

