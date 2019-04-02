Woman, 20, charged following serious assault at Edinburgh’s Hive nightclub

A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a serious assault in a city centre nightclub.

The alleged incident happened at around 2.15am on Sunday, March 3rd at the Niddry Street venue and resulted in a man being taken to hospital with facial injuries.

The Hive nightclub on Niddry Street. Picture: TSPL

A police spokeswoman has today confirmed that a 20-year-old woman has been charged with a serious assault and an assault following the altercation.

The woman is due to appear in court in May.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.