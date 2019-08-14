Woman, 25, rescued after getting stuck up Salisbury Crags

A 25-year-old woman was rescued last night after getting stuck up Salisbury Crags.

A fire service spokesman said two appliances were called out just before 10pm for a possible line rescue to lower the woman down from the crags, but no equipment was required and they were just escorted down the hill.

Salisbury Crags as seen from Braid Hills. Picture: Neil Hanna

Locals reported seeing two fire engines and up to four ambulance vehicles in the Arthur's Seat area at the time. Police were also called to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh received a call at around 9.45pm on Tuesday 13th August in relation to concern for a woman on Arthur's Seat.

"The 25-year-old was safely recovered and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

"No further police action was required."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment.