Woman attacked by intruders during bid to steal her car

A YOUNG woman has been attacked in her own home by two men who tried to steal her car keys.

Police say the incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday at a house in Brunt Court, Dunbar.

The 25-year-old victim was in her home when two intruders entered and demanded a set of car keys. One of the suspects then assaulted her which resulted in her suffering a facial injury.

The suspects then fled the property empty handed. They are both described as white males, aged in their early thirties, around 6ft tall and of medium build. Detective Sergeant Lynsey Thomson of Dalkeith CID said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim.”