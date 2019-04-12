Woman behind Scottish naked cleaning business looking to expand

A naked cleaning business launched in Edinburgh has become a hit after offering services in the buff for up to £75 an hour.

Victoria Murphy set-up Glimmer last year to strip back the hassle of household chores by supplying cleaners to carry out tasks such as ironing and hoovering while completely naked.

Entrepreneur Victoria Murphy set-up Glimmer last year.

The 25-year-old events graduate now employs a 15 naked cleaners - including three men - who charge between £55 and £75 an hour for their service.

The Capital entrepreneur has now attracted UK-wide attention after being interviewed by the Press Association.

In November, Victoria told The Edinburgh Evening News the company is a cleaning service. She said: “There is a certain element of this business that is sexual. But there is a fine line of being in the adult industry and not.

Victoria is now looking for more staff.

“There is no sex involved. Glimmer is primarily a cleaning service with all our employees having past experience”

Victoria is now expanding the firm and is looking for new recruits to join her ranks.

Speaking to PA, she explained why she chose to launch a naked cleaning company: “I knew I wanted something which would be fun and risqué but not extreme.

“We are not an escort service. What we offer is fun and flirty. When I did it for a while, I had a laugh and nothing untoward happened.”

Victoria believes her business challenges the stigma surrounding the sex industry and wants her employees to feel body confident: “None of my staff ever have to do anything they don’t feel comfortable with.

“The client will choose the option they prefer and I will match the cleaner to that choice.

“The most important thing is that someone has professional cleaning experience.

“Then they need to have a good personality, because engaging with the client, chatting to them and feeling comfortable being naked is all part of what makes someone right for this role.”

Victoria added: “[And] I am still working part-time as a beautician doing nails mostly, but I am determined to make a success of this business, so I do work really hard.”

