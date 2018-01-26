Woman ‘fighting for her life’ after being hit by bus is 8 months pregnant

Grave safety concerns have emerged over a busy West End junction where a heavily-pregnant woman was hit by a bus and has been left in a critical condition.

The 31-year-old, who is eight months pregnant, sustained serious head injuries after being struck by a number 26 bus about 7pm on Wednesday.

Landsdowne Crescent in the west end at the junction of Palmerston Place where a woman was killed by a bus whilst crossing the junction which was once a crossing point and has had the markings removed.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of the incident at the junction of Lansdowne Crescent and Palmerston Place. The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and was still in a critical condition last night. It is believed her unborn baby is unharmed.

Senior figures at Lothian confirmed one of their buses was involved and said the company was “fully assisting” police with their investigation.

Shocked residents highlighted the absence of a zebra crossing on the stretch of road even though traffic levels have increased considerably following the introduction of diversions to accommodate Scottish Water’s Haymarket Terrace sewer upgrade.

Resident Stuart McKenzie, 64, said: “It was horrifying to see the flashing lights and a woman on the ground. I didn’t sleep well. It is just terrible news. We are seeing a lot of traffic on the roads and it is a problem for pedestrians as there’s no crossing in the area.

“A zebra crossing was installed when the tram works took place and this incident proves it needs to be back in place.

“It was an accident waiting to happen.”

Resident Sue Ireland said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the bus had stopped in the middle of the road and all the police cars and officers. Everyone had got off the bus and a cordon was in place. It was clear there was a woman badly injured having been hit by the bus.

“It is just awful and such a tragic situation. I hope the woman and baby pull through.”

Inspector Roger Park, from Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved. We are currently investigating and we are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Our first thoughts are with the woman injured in this incident and with her family and friends. All traffic diversions to facilitate the major sewer upgrade at Haymarket are put in place in full consultation with a number of stakeholders, including City of Edinburgh Council.”

A city council spokesman said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the woman involved in this accident and her family and friends. We will be working with Police Scotland to assist in their investigations where possible.

“The road layout to enable works at Haymarket was originally agreed by the council with Scottish Water and other partners, including Police Scotland and the Ambulance Service, and complies with the relevant traffic management standards.”

Those with information about the incident should call police on 101.