Woman gives birth in John Lewis store and ‘didn’t even know she was pregnant’

A woman has given birth in a department store without even realising she was pregnant.

Paramedics were called to Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow on September 15, where the baby was delivered. The woman didn’t realise she was pregnant until she went into labour on the third floor of the store, reports the Daily Record.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 16.54 on September 15 to attend Buchanan Galleries.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one woman in her 30s to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”

It is believed both mother and baby have been discharged from hospital and are doing well.

While rare, surprise births have made the headlines before. Last year, a mum discovered she was eight months pregnant during a kidney scan after returning from a hen do - and gave birth hours later.

Leanne Allen, 37, gave birth to surprise baby Harley at 31 weeks despite suffering a miscarriage months earlier and her husband having a vasectomy.

The mum-of-three from South Hampshire didn’t even have time to tell kids Jayme, 14 and Mitchell, 12, before Harley was born.