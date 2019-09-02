Woman hospitalised in collision with car in Broomhouse, Edinburgh

Have your say

A PEDESTRIAN has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car during morning traffic in Broomhouse.

Police were contacted shortly before 9am following reports a woman had been struck by a passing car at the roundabout of Broomhouse Road and Broomhouse Drive.

Police and Ambulance crews are in attendance in Broomhouse.

The woman received treatment at the scene, but was quickly transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with "serious injuries," police said.

The driver of the car was uninjured and stopped to assist officers, who remain at the scene.

Onlookers described the front of the vehicle as "a mess" after passing the incident.

A partial road closure was in place, but has now been lifted.