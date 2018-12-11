Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car near Meadowbank Stadium

Have your say

A 50-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on the city's London Road by Meadowbank Stadium

A police spokesman said: "At about 4:10pm today, emergency services responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on London Road in Edinburgh near to Meadowbank Stadium.

"A 50-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with what is believed to be serious injuries.

"The road is likely to remain closed while a collision investigation takes place."

An earlier Tweet posted by the Police Scotland Control Room just after 5pm says the road is closed eastbound between Meadowbank and Wishaw Terrace and that it "may be closed for some time."

Local diversions have been put in place as a result of the closure.