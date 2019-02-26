Woman injured after pet dog attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier in West Lothian

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman suffered injuries when her dog was attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier in West Lothian.

The incident happened around 3pm on Friday 15 February at Polkemmet Country Park in Whitburn.

At this time a woman in her fifties sustained injuries whilst trying to protect her Basset Hound from a white Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was being walked alongside another two dogs of the same breed.

Officers hope to trace two female witnesses who may be able to assist with inquiries.

Police are also hoping to identify the owner of the bull terrier who may be local to the area and is described as being male, white, 5’6” tall, stocky build, aged in his 30s with short brown hair and sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting police reference 1721 of 16/02/2019, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

