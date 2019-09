Have your say

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to the scene of a suspected collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Broomhouse.

Police were contacted shortly before 9am following reports a woman had been struck by a passing car at the roundabout of Broomhouse Road and Broomhouse Drive.

Police and Ambulance crews are in attendance in Broomhouse.

Officers and ambulance staff are currently in attendance.

The woman is currently being treated for a leg injury at the scene.

More to follow.