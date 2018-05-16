Woman launches fundraiser for dog rescued from Chinese meat trade

A WOMAN who saved a dog destined for the Chinese meat trade after the animal had its legs hacked off is fundraising to give it a new lease of life.

Braveheart was left bleeding at the roadside to die after being mutilated in Zhejiang province in China.

But a team from charity Fight Dog Meat rescued the two-year-old mixed breed from the clutches of a butcher and took her for emergency surgery in order to save her life.

Braveheart sadly had to have her front two legs amputated after they became infected in December last year.

The Australian charity covered the costs of Braveheart’s rehabilitation and transportation to her new life in Scotland to live with Amanda Leask, from Edinburgh, who gave her a loving home in the Scottish Highlands alongside other rescue dogs.

The dog was named for her bravery and a white heart mark on her head.

The tenacious pooch taught herself to stand on her haunches and uses her front stumps to mobilise.

Now Amanda and husband Tobias, 42, and son Kyle are appealing for support in a bid to fundraise a specialist wheelchair so their new pet can walk again. Amanda, 48, said: “This dog has a tenacious appetite to survive. She was picked up by rescuers after being tied up for two days, but the infection meant she had to lose her front legs. But it didn’t stop her. The charity made a makeshift hoist and she began walking on her stumps. I could not believe what I was seeing and I knew I wanted to help her.”

After spending a few weeks in the care of Amanda in Inverness-shire, Braveheart has made huge progress in her recovery from the traumatic ordeal.

The long-term aim is to fundraise so Braveheart can get prosthetic legs, possibly through surgery.

A wheelchair made in America, which could cost almost £400, is the best option to ease the strain on the dog’s other organs in the meantime.

The animal lovers have now adopted four dogs from the meat trade, including Miracle – a dog who was saved from the Thailand meat trade by an animal charity.

Amanda added: “I am doing this to raise awareness of what happens in other countries and put pressure on with calls for welfare laws to be put in place to protect these animals.

“Not everyone out there is for it. There’s so many, especially the younger generation, who hate it and are embarrassed by the people who do it.

“We are never going to save all dogs, but the ones you help you can change their lives forever. She has gone from hell to happiness.

“Braveheart has a fighting spirit. Some would say ‘why would you put a dog through that?’ But when you see the dog and their determination, you know they do not want to be put down.”

Donations towards Braveheart’s wheelchair can be made at www.fightdogmeat.com/donate.