Woman rescued from Arthur’s Seat in dramatic early hours operation

A MAJOR operation was launched overnight to rescue a woman from Arthur’s Seat.

Firefighters, including a specialist team, and paramedics were scrambled to the landmark shortly after 1am.

They toiled for over an hour to reach the casualty near the Commonwealth Pool side before she was carried off on a stretcher.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were requested by the ambulance service at 01.17 this morning to assist with the rescue of a casualty from Arthur’s Seat.

“A specialist line rescue team from Tollcross along with appliances from Marionville and McDonald Road were mobilised.

“A female casualty was brought down to safety using a stretcher and was handed over to the ambulance service.”

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not yet known.

