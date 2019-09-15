Woman rescued from lorry after major M8 crash

Have your say

A woman has been recued from a lorry after a crash involving multiple vehicles accident brought the M8 in Glasgow to a standstill.

The collision happened at 2.30pm near junction 15, between Royston and Dennistoun. At least five cars and a flatbed lorry were involved, it has been reported.

All eastbound lanes were closed for a time causing queues of traffic while firefighters extracted the woman.

Her condition is unknown, however there are not thought to be any life threatening injuries.

Traffic Scotland had advised motorists to avoid the area and the scene was cleared by 5pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There were several vehicles involved in the crash with all four lanes closed and emergency services in attendance.

“Junctions 15 and 16 were also closed.”