Woman suffers serious facial burns in Edinburgh “acid attack”

A woman has suffered serious burns to her face and neck after a man attacked her with a corrosive substance in Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 8.40pm on Friday at an address in Captains Road.

A 37-year-old woman answered the door of the property where a male, wearing a dark hooded tracksuit, threw a corrosive substance on her.

The victim sustained serious burns to her face and neck and has been taken to hospital where she continues to be treated.

Inquiries to identify the male responsible are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as male early twenties, 5ft 11ins tall with a slim build earing dark coloured matching tracksuit, grey hooded top pulled up, item covering face, dark gloves, dark trainers with light reflective sections.

Detective Inspector Stevie Rosie said: “We are still working to establish the motive surrounding this attack.

“However, we believe this to be a targeted attack. Police are supporting the victim, who has sustained some very serious injuries to her face and neck.

“Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident 4125 of the 9th November. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

