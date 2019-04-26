Woman taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after being hit by car near Ratho

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on a busy road near Ratho in the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The collision happened on the southbound section of the A71 road, a main route linking Edinburgh and West Lothian, near the Dalmahoy Hotel shortly before 12:15pm.

The woman was hit by a car near Ratho. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokesman said: “It involved a female pedestrian and a car.

“She has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.”

The woman is now receiving treatment at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The spokesman said the road had been closed in both directions but is now in the process of reopening to traffic.

Diversions were put in place and there were reports on social media of heavy traffic in the area.

