A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a two-car collision at Barnton.

The crash occurred around 7.30am on Wednesday on the A90 Queensferry Road westbound at the Barnton Junction.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the road was partially closed westbound.

One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road has since reopened.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital