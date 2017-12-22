Woman ‘too busy at Christmas’ demanded police deliver lost purse

A WOMAN whose purse was handed in to the police station told officers that it ‘wasn’t good enough’ after being informed that it was available for collection.

The woman, who has not been named, said she was too busy with it being so close to Christmas and ordered police to deliver it to her.

The incident was the subject of a tweet by Police Scotland that was shared yesterday. It read: “Woman has just been contacted to advise that her lost purse has been handed in and available to collect from the station. Told advisors this wasn’t good enough and requested it to be delivered to her.”

Twitter users heavily-criticised the woman for the incredible request, though some suggested that the woman may have a disability or illness that prevented her from collecting the item. That prompted a response from Police Scotland who explained that her reasoning was down to being ‘far too busy’ during the run up to Christmas.