World’s largest Japanese whisky collection comes to Edinburgh this month

A London-based bar is set to send a selection of Japanese whiskies from the world’s largest collection to the Capital this month.

Bar director Xavier Landais is sending his team of bartenders to Bon Vivant on 29th November, with 36 whiskies from the collection - of 415 originally housed at London bar SexyFish - offering people the chance to enjoy single-serves and a short cocktail menu.

The group of drinks experts will be on hand at the bar to share their vast knowledge on Japanese whisky, whilst providing carefully crafted Japanese whisky cocktails including Old Passioned (Nikka Coffey Malt), Scot Free (Yamazaki Distillers Reserve) and a Royal Redux (Nikka from the Barrel).

The collection, which features the full Yamazaki 2013 Cask collection and the popular White Kakubin, began in 2009, and includes rare, ghost and discontinued bottles.

In the past three years it has grown from 132 lines to 415, through years of hunting down Japanese whiskies from Europe, Australia, Japan, Hong-Kong, Sheffield.

Ladislav Piljar, who helped to build the rare set with Xavier at Bam-Bou, London, will be reunited with some of these special bottles, and will be down at Bon Vivant on the 29th.

Every bottle will be available to try by the dram, with 20 per cent discounted across the whole range, with prices from £8 up to £160 for a 25ml serve.

Having already travelled to Birmingham and Manchester, serving a selection of the collection to a fully booked crowd of whisky enthusiasts, Xavier Landais is sending bar manager from Sexy Fish, Jérôme Allaguillemette, along with Tom Kapanadze and Daniele Terragnolo, to serve drinks.

Xavier Landais said: “Over the years many people have expressed their passion for Japanese Whisky and how they could only dream of trying some of the collection we have amassed over the years.

“Well we heard them, and we are incredibly excited to be bringing this eccentric tour to whisky lovers across the UK. This is technically the second largest collection in the UK and is not to be missed.” The team will be at Bon Vivant from 5pm on Thursday, 29th November. Please get in touch directly with Bon Vivant for booking enquiries.

• READ MORE: The best whisky distilleries to visit around Edinburgh

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital