‘World’s smallest museum’ celebrates its first birthday

An Edinburgh museum, run by a Temple man which claims to be the world’s smallest, celebrated its first year in operation on Sunday.

The William Burke Museum, which displays only one exhibit, a calling card case made out of the skin of the notorious Edinburgh bodysnatcher, marked its first birthday last Sunday, exactly 189 years after the execution of Burke on January 28, 1829.

Temple man Robin Mitchell, of The Cadies & Witchery Tours, said: “We used to carry the case around on our walking tours, but decided that we needed to protect it from wear and tear and loaned it to the police information centre in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. When the police information centre closed we needed to come up with another plan of action for this grisly relic and The William Burke Museum concept was hatched.”

The free museum is open seven days a week 11am-8pm at 84 West Bow (Victoria Street), Edinburgh.

