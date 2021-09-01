Afghanistan: UK and Taliban in talks over further evacuations for British nationals and Afghan allies

Downing Street confirmed Sir Simon Gass, the Prime Minister’s special representative for Afghan transition, has travelled to Qatar and is meeting with “senior Taliban representatives” to stress the importance of allowing people to leave Afghanistan.

The news emerged as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced 15 crisis response specialists are being deployed to Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to assist British diplomats in their work to allow people to escape Afghanistan over land borders and reach the UK.

The officials are expected to arrive within the next 48 hours, with the focus on helping UK nationals, interpreters and other Afghans who were employed by the UK, and those Afghans judged most at risk.

The final UK troops and diplomatic staff were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, drawing to a close Britain's 20-year engagement in Afghanistan and a two-week operation to rescue UK nationals and Afghan allies.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has described the continuing evacuation efforts as “Dunkirk by WhatsApp”, with officials scrambling to contact Afghans who worked with the British military effort to help relocate them and their families.

Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins gave few details away about the talks in Doha when asked if Sir Simon was yet to receive any assurance from the Taliban over guaranteeing safe passage for the Afghans left behind by Britain.

“Those talks are as I understand it ongoing and I’m not privy to it,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Ms Atkins declined to give an update on the numbers of Afghans who the RAF were unable to airlift out of Kabul but Mr Wallace has previously estimated that up to 1,100 eligible Afghans would not be evacuated before the exit of foreign forces.

Elsewhere, the Home Office said Afghans who worked with the British government and military will be able to move to the UK permanently.

Former Afghan staff and their family members eligible for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap), which prioritises relocation to the UK for current or former locally employed staff who have been assessed to be under serious threat to life, will be given immediate indefinite leave to remain as opposed to only five years’ temporary residency as previously permitted.

It is part of the Government’s Operation Warm Welcome, which is designed to help Afghans rebuild their lives in the UK.

More than 8,000 Arap claimants were among the 15,000-plus people evacuated by the UK since August 13.

The number of UK nationals left behind in Afghanistan is in the “low hundreds”, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

He was unable to give a “definitive” figure on how many Afghans the UK had failed to airlift to safety after the Taliban seized power as the US withdrew its final troops following a 20-year mission.

But in a further sign of the swift power shift in the region, Downing Street confirmed Sir Simon’s talks with the Taliban.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, has travelled to Doha and is meeting with senior Taliban representatives to underline the importance of safe passage out of Afghanistan for British nationals, and those Afghans who have worked with us over the past 20 years.”

MI6 chief Richard Moore held talks with the Pakistan military on Afghanistan in recent days, according to media reports in Pakistan.

