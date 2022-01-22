The former bodybuilder and governor of California was pictured at the scene, in photos shared by US media outlet TMZ, in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Mr Schwarzenegger told the BBC that the actor was behind the wheel of his SUV at the time of the incident, but was unharmed.

The four-vehicle collision took place just after 4.30pm local time on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed.

"There was a collision about 4.35 on Sunset and Allenford Avenue," an LAPD spokesperson told the PA news agency.

"It was a four vehicle traffic collision (and) fire departments and paramedics transported one female to a local hospital with an abrasion to her head.

"Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in this and all parties remained at the scene."

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

