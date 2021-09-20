La Palma volcano: Map showing where Canary Islands volcano eruption took place - could it cause a tsunami? (Image credit: Europa Press via AP)

A volcano located on the Canary Islands island of La Palma erupted on Sunday 19 September, sending lava streaming down hills and destroying homes on the volcanic island.

5,000 people have been evacuated from La Palma area surrounding the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Here's what caused the Canary Islands volcanic eruption, where the volcano is located and how long the eruption could last.

Where is La Palma?

One of Spain’s seven Canary Islands, La Palma is the most northwesterly islands of the chain of volcanic islands like Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

La Palma is the fifth largest of the islands, with an estimated area of 7,493km squared.

A popular tourist destination for snorkelling, and known for its rugged, rocky landscape, La Palma has a population of roughly 85,000 people.

The island of La Palma is the most northwestern of the Canary Islands, with the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupting on the south of the fifth-largest island (Image credit: Canva Pro)

The volcanic eruption on Sunday took place at the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the southwest of the Canary island.

What caused La Palma’s volcanic eruption?

The Canary Islands volcanic eruption took place following a string of earthquakes, which have been rocking the island over the last two weeks.

Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma on September 19, 2021. (Image credit: Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images)

A total of 642 quakes measuring between magnitude 2.0 and 3.0 were recorded on and around the island of La Palma during the last 14 days.

The dramatic eruption on Sunday 19 September is believed to have been triggered by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake striking the islands off Africa’s northwest coast.

Cumbre Vieja started to erupt at 3.15pm local time on Sunday after having last erupted in 1971.

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto came under fire for comments calling the eruption a “wonderful show” and potential attraction for tourists.

How long could the La Palma volcano eruption last?

Volcanic eruptions can last between anywhere from days to months.

A volcano eruption at Iceland’s Mount Fagradalsfjall, to the southwest of Reykjavik, is the longest to occur in half a century.

Having begun on 16 March 2021, the Icelandic volcanic eruption will have lasted for six months as of Sunday 26 September.

The Canary Islands has historically seen plenty of volcanic activity, with an underwater submarine eruption occurring in waters off the island of El Hierro in 2011.

Could the La Palma volcanic eruption cause a tsunami?

The Cumbre Vieja volcano is expected to collapse should another volcanic eruption cause at the summit of the dormant volcanic ridge.

In the early 2000s, University College London scientists studied the volcano's destructive potential, finding that an eruption could trigger a dramatic landslide and consequent tsunami.

Scientists have also said that the risk of such a seismic shift and chances of triggering a tsunami rippling out across the Atlantic and potentially affecting the United States is small, however.

