Norway attack: Reports of a suspect in custody after a bow and arrow attack kills and injures multiple people in Norway
A suspect is in custody after an attack with a bow and arrow in the town of Kongsberg, 50 miles from Oslo, in Norway.
Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo, police said.
They said the suspected attacker has been arrested. It is understood he opened fire at a supermarket.
"There are several injured and also dead," the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Oyvind Aas, said at a press conference, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
According to the BBC, the suspect reportedly moved throughout the town, and authorities have cordoned off large areas.
Residents were said to have been ordered to stay indoors.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.
