Organisations have said they will change the name of the sport in a bid to distance themselves from the Harry Potter author, and sport creator, as a result of her views on transgender issues.

Many around the world play the sport which was first brought to life in the wizarding world created by the author.

Many universities have teams and there is a US and UK league to play the sport.

Quidditch organisations have announced that they will be changing the name of the sport. Picture: Creative Commons

US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ), the top-flight competition for teams in the US and Canada, said in a joint statement that the sport had developed a reputation as "one of the most progressive" in the world and that "both organisations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations".

QuidditchUK, the national governing body for the sport, also backed the move by the two North-American organisations to drop the name, citing Rowling's "anti-trans positions" according to reports in The Times.

Matt Bateman, president of QuidditchUK, told The TimesL "We cannot continue to call ourselves quidditch and be associated with JK Rowling while she continues to make damaging and hateful comments against the many transgender athletes, staff and volunteers who call this sporting community home.

Potential name changes for the game include quickball, quicker, quidstrike and quadraball.