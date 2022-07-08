Mr Kishida said he hopes Mr Abe will survive after the former prime minister was shot while giving a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, on Friday.

Local fire service official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old Mr Abe was not breathing and his heart had stopped while being airlifted to hospital.

Mr Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Mr Abe, returned to Tokyo from a campaign trip after the shooting.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed after he was shot at an event in the city of Nara. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

The Prime Minister told reporters Mr Abe was receiving the utmost medical treatment. “I’m praying for former prime minister Abe’s survival from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Mr Kishida called the attack “dastardly and barbaric”, and said that it was “absolutely unforgivable” that the crime had taken place during the election campaign – the foundation of democracy.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara.

This aerial photo shows the scene of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan

The public broadcaster NHK aired footage showing Mr Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

Videos circulating on social media, which have yet to be verified, appear to show paramedics huddled around Mr Abe in the middle of a street. He has now reportedly been taken to hospital.

Mr Abe was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.

Boris Johnson said he was “utterly appalled” at the shooting.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, pauses as he speaks to media at the Prime Minister's official residence Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that she was “devastated” at the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

She tweeted: “Devastated to hear about the attack on former Prime Minister Abe. We stand with our Japanese friends at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “truly dark day”, after the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The popular former leader is still influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party and heads its largest faction, Seiwakai.

Elections for Japan’s upper house, the less powerful chamber of its parliament, will take place on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper printed extra editions, which were quickly grabbed by people on the street to read about the shooting.

Nara, once the capital of Japan, is just to the east of Osaka on the country’s main Honshu island.

Mr Abe stepped down in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced. He has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said the condition could be controlled with treatment.

He told reporters at the time that it was “gut wrenching” to leave many of his goals unfinished. He spoke of his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan’s war-renouncing constitution.

That last goal was a big reason he was such a divisive figure.