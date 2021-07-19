Days of extreme rainfall in western Europe has left at least 190 people dead and dozens more missing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the devastated areas of the country on Sunday (18 July), as police said at least 160 people have died in Germany since the flooding began last week.

Ms Merkel said she was overwhelmed by the “surreal, eerie” scenes that she had seen in Rhineland-Palatinate state, one of the two hardest-hit regions in western Germany where houses had been swept away and debris had been left piling up in the streets.

A live map issued by the German Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief shows the extent of the disaster, with flood warnings covering much of western Germany and surrounding areas.

In neighbouring Belgium at least 31 people have lost their lives following the extreme weather, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Floodwaters are now receding there, in Germany and in the southern Netherlands, but there was heavy flooding in Austria over the weekend caused by more torrential rain.

The map and pictures show the extent of the damage caused by severe flooding in western Germany (Getty Images)

Where are the floods in Germany?

The western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were the worst hit in Germany.

Authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate said there have been 110 deaths in the region alone.

Streets were turned into raging torrents, causing houses to collapse and sweeping away cars, after days of torrential rain left rivers overflowing.

An interactive map shows the extent of the flooding in western Germany (German Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief)

“There are people dead, there are people missing, there are many who are still in danger,” the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer, said last week.

He told the regional parliament: “We have never seen such a disaster. It’s really devastating.”

The village of Schuld, which has a population of 700, was one of the worst-affected areas.

It was almost entirely destroyed, with dozens of homes collapsing overnight.

Partial view of a flooded street and houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld (Getty Images)

Roger Lewentz, interior minister for Rhineland-Palatinate, said more than 670 people were injured.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, divers were sent in to search submerged homes and vehicles.

The town of Erftstadt-Blessem was also severely affected, with floodwaters causing a row of houses to fully or partially collapse.

The German military has been using armoured vehicles to clear away wrecked cars and trucks in the town, which lies south of Cologne.

A landslide caused the ground to collapse in one neighbourhood, leaving a giant sinkhole. Residents, many left with no possessions, were transported out.

And the major Steinbachtal dam in western Germany was still in danger of being breached on Saturday (17 July), with 4,500 people being evacuated nearby.

Debris and damaged houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, western Germany (Getty Images)

There are fears that more people will be found death in both Germany and Belgium as the floodwaters clear. However, the number unaccounted for has been steadily decreasing.

Meteorologists said some areas in Germany had received two months’ worth of rain in just two days, with more than 150 litres per square metre falling over 24 hours in the west of the country.

What has Angela Merkel said about the flooding?

Ms Merkel, who has returned to Germany from a visit to Washington DC for talks with US President Joe Biden, expressed her shock at the disaster.

She visited the worst-hit village of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate state over the weekend to survey the damage and meet survivors.

"It is shocking – I can almost say that the German language doesn't have words for the destruction that has been unleashed," she told reporters.

The Chancellor pledged that a short-term relief programme would be administered by the government to help victims of the “tragedy”. The cost of the damage is expected to reach several billion euros.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday (15 July), she called it a day “characterised by fear, by despair, by suffering, and hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe”.

“My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing,” she added.

She said her government would not leave those affected by the flooding “alone with their suffering”, saying that it was doing its “utmost to help them in their distress”.

Mr Biden also expressed his condolences to the people of Germany “for the devastating loss of life and destruction due to the flooding over the past 24 hours”.

What happened in Belgium and the Netherlands?

Belgium was also hit by severe flooding, reporting at least 31 dead.

Residents of Liège, the country’s third-largest urban area with a population of 200,000, were instructed to evacuate or move to higher ground when the Meuse River overflowed its banks on Thursday.

Nearby, the Vesdre River split its banks and sent water cascading through the streets of Pepinster.

In Verviers, where dramatic video footage showed cars being swept away along a street, the prosecutor’s office said several bodies had been found.

Belgium has declared Tuesday (20 July) an official day of mourning.

Historic downpours also battered Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

In the Netherlands, the centre of the city of Valkenburg, close to Belgian and German borders, was engulfed by water and several nursing homes were forced to evacuate.

Ten thousand people in the city of Maastricht, in Holland, were also ordered to evacuate.

Meanwhile, in Austria, emergency workers in the Salzburg and Tyrol regions were on high alert for severe flooding.

The town centre of Hallein, near the German frontier, was under water.