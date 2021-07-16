Hundreds of people are missing and at least 103 people have died in Germany after severe flooding caused devastation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her horror at the “catastrophe” and said her “heart goes out” to the flood victims.

Rivers burst their banks, resulting in some of the worst flooding in decades, after record rainfall in the west of Europe.

A live map issued by the German Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief shows the extent of the disaster, with flood warnings covering much of western Germany and surrounding areas.

Belgian media is also reporting 22 deaths following the extreme weather, and the Netherlands is another country to have witnessed devastating flooding.

More heavy rain is forecast for western Germany on Friday (16 July).

The map and pictures show the extent of the damage caused by severe flooding in western Germany (Getty Images)

Where are the floods in Germany?

The western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were the worst hit in Germany.

Authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate said on Friday that 50 people have died in the devastating floods.

Streets have turned into raging torrents, causing houses to collapse and sweeping away cars.

An interactive map shows the extent of the flooding in western Germany (German Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief)

Timo Haungs, a spokesman for the interior ministry of Rhineland-Palatinate, said the number of victims in the badly hit region had increased to 50 from 28.

“There are people dead, there are people missing, there are many who are still in danger,” the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer, said.

He told the regional parliament: “We have never seen such a disaster. It’s really devastating.”

Up to 1,300 people are unaccounted for in the western German district of Ahrweiler, authorities said.

Partial view of a flooded street and houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld (Getty Images)

A spokeswoman for the local government said phone networks had gone down so it was impossible to contact missing people.

The village of Schuld, which has a population of 700, was one of the worst-affected areas.

It was almost entirely destroyed. Dozens of homes collapsed overnight and dozens of people remain unaccounted for.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the town of Euskirchen was worst hit, with at least 15 deaths reported.

The town of Erftstadt-Blessem was also severely affected, with floodwaters causing a row of houses to fully or partially collapse.

And a major dam near the Belgium border, the Rurtalsperre, has reached capacity and is overflowing a bit, officials said.

Debris and damaged houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, western Germany (Getty Images)

What has Angela Merkel said about the flooding?

Ms Merkel, who is currently on a visit to Washington DC for talks with US President Joe Biden, expressed her shock at the disaster.

Speaking at the White House, she called it a day “characterised by fear, by despair, by suffering, and hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe”.

“My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing,” she added.

Ms Merkel said the number of dead in Germany was likely to rise further over the coming days.

She said her government would not leave those affected by the flooding “alone with their suffering”, saying that it was doing its “utmost to help them in their distress”.

Mr Biden also expressed his condolences to the people of Germany “for the devastating loss of life and destruction due to the flooding over the past 24 hours”.

What is happening in Belgium and the Netherlands?

Belgium has also been hit by severe flooding, reporting at least a dozen dead.

Residents of Liège, the country’s third-largest urban area with a population of 200,000, were instructed to evacuate or move to higher ground when the Meuse River overflowed its banks on Thursday (15 July).

The river stabilised on Friday morning, but officials are concerned that a dam bridge in the area may still collapse.

Nearby, the Vesdre River split its banks and sent water cascading through the streets of Pepinster.

In Verviers, where dramatic video footage showed cars being swept away along a street, the prosecutor’s office said several bodies had been found.

In the Netherlands, the centre of the city of Valkenburg, close to Belgian and German borders, was engulfed by water and several nursing homes were forced to evacuate.

Ten thousand people in the city of Maastricht, in Holland, were also ordered to evacuate.