Who are the Taliban? What is happening in Afghanistan? What did Nicola Sturgeon say about accepting Afghan refugees? (Image credit: Zabi Karimi/AP)

20 years after Western allied forces first entered Afghanistan to remove the Taliban, the terrorist group has led a sudden charge to reclaim the Afghan capital of Kabul and the country’s government.

British troops are now racing against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the country's Western-backed government to the Taliban.

While Taliban fighters have stressed that “war is over” and that the party no longer seeks to wage terror over the population, citizens and Western governments alike fear the group will return to brutal terror tactics to remain in power.

The group’s return to the heart of the Afghan state in Kabul came after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Wednesday 11 August.

Citizens have rushed to Kabul airport alongside British nationals, including interpreters and civil servants, to try and board commercial flights.

Commercial flights out of the capital’s airport were grounded on 16 August as Afghans tried to flee the country – with US troops firing gunshots into the air on the airport’s tarmac this morning as Afghan nationals attempted to board Western military flights.

Here’s what you need to know about the Taliban, Afghanistan and comments from UK politicians as events unfold.

Afghan nationals carrying their luggage arrive into Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 17, 2021. (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Who are the Taliban?

With ‘Taliban’ meaning ‘students’ in Afghanistan’s native language of Pashto, the Taliban is an extremist group abiding by a strict interpretation of Islam and its traditional Sharia religious law.

The group originated from US-backed extremist group, the mujahideen, who successfully repelled communist Soviet Union forces occupying Afghanistan until 28 April 1992.

The Taliban then rose to power in the country, claiming it in 1996 as their territory and an Islamic state which would see an extremist interpretation of Sharia law imposed on the country’s citizens.

Located in central Asia, Afghanistan is a landlocked country sharing borders with Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

This included fierce physical punishment for crimes against the state such as public executions and strict limits on Afghan women’s freedom, movements and activities.

Since US and UK forces fought to replace the regime with a Western-backed alternative government in the early 2000s, the group has been less concentrated in Afghanistan – but has spent the last two decades attempting to fight against this government and shore up support with citizens across the country.

With former Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar dying in 2013, the group is now led by Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, a legal scholar who is the Taliban’s supreme authority on the group’s activities.

What’s happening in Afghanistan?

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021 (Picture: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)

Intense fighting between the Taliban and Western-backed Afghan forces broke out in May, when NATO stepped up its efforts to withdraw troops from the country.

After US forces missed a deadline previously agreed on by former president Donald Trump for the removal of troops from Afghanistan by 1 May, fighting broke out between US troops and Taliban fighters in the Helmand province.

President Biden instead said that all US troops would be removed from the country by the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 on 11 September this year.

The last three months have seen Taliban fighters reclaim areas of Afghanistan, including districts such as southeastern Ghazni and southern Kandahar.

Taliban efforts have accelerated this month, with the group launching an attack targeting prominent Kabul lawmakers, killing eight people, and later killing a government media representative in early August.

Triumphal fighters were pictured in the presidential palace abandoned by President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country while his forces gave up the city without a fight.

Following a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergencies committee, Boris Johnson said his priority was to get UK nationals and Afghans who had worked with them out of the country "as fast as we can".

"We are going to get as many as we can out in the next few days," he said.

Around 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghans are thought to be in the city and in need of evacuation.

But a statement issued by the Taliban today (17 August) declared a “general amnesty” for all government officials and employees.

As group leaders continue talks with senior politicians in Kabul over the formation of a new government, the Taliban told government officials to “start your routine life with full confidence."

Where is Afghanistan?

Afghanistan is a large country based in Central Asia that shares its western border with Iran but borders with Pakistan to the east and south.

The country, also surrounded by Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, has a population of more than 38 million people.

It is a mountainous and rocky country, with Afghanistan’s Noshaq mountain being the country’s highest peak at 24,580 feet.

As well as being covered in lots of dry deserts, the country is a rich source of expensive minerals and metals.

Having been described as the ‘Saudi Arabia of Lithium’ – the high in demand metal used for energy efficient batteries in electric cars - Afghanistan’s natural mineral reserves have been valued at over $1 trillion.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say about Afghanistan?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter on Sunday night to state that Scotland would support any Afghan refugees fleeing the country in response to the Taliban’s resurgence.

Tweeting in response to a statement from Canada’s Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship on accepting Afghan refugees into the country, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “I hope UK government does similar and offers as much refuge for vulnerable Afghans as possible.

"As we did with Syrian refugees, @scotgov is willing to play our full part and do all we can to help those in peril as a result of the horrifying situation currently unfolding.”

Labour called on the Government to urgently expand the resettlement scheme for Afghans and create safe passages for asylum to ensure that none were left behind.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: "Some of them have already been killed, others have received threats to themselves and their families.

"We have an obligation as a country to make sure that they are safe."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister needed to set out plans to prevent the fall of the Afghan government turning into a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of displaced people trying to escape the Taliban.

Mr Johnson insisted the UK would continue to work with "like-minded" allies to try to ensure that Afghanistan did not again become "breeding ground for terror" in the way that it was before the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

The SNP has called for a four nation summit over Afghan resettlement and aid efforts as the crisis continues.

Additional reporting by PA Whitehall Editor Gavin Cordon

