Yellow and amber alerts as flood warnings issued for parts of Scotland

Flood warnings have been issued after parts of Scotland were hit by heavy rain.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) picked out Tayside as the area expected to be worst hit, while alerts are also in place for areas from the Scottish Borders to the Highlands.

Glen Lyon and Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane are covered by the flood warning.

The Met Office has an amber alert for the south-west, western and central parts of the country.

A forecaster said: “Rain, heavy at times, will continue this morning and for a time this afternoon before drier weather extends from the west.

“Further accumulations of 25 to 40 mm are expected on high ground with locally 50 to 60 mm possible on high ground across Tayside, Dumfries and Galloway, and the western Borders.”

The heaviest of rain from overnight has now cleared in the north-west, the Met Office said.

It warned spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer, while public transport will also be affected.

The warning remains in place until the end of Saturday.