You are not dreaming - John Lewis sells mattress for £18,000

It promises the perfect sleep - although the £18,000 price tag might be enough to keep you awake at night.

The Emperor cashmere mattress, made with 32,000 springs and materials including hemp, horse hair, silk and the “most luxurious” pashmina, is on sale at John Lewis.

The deepest of sleeps promised by the Emperor requires the deepest of pockets, with the mattress costing just a few thousand pounds less than the average house deposit needed in Scotland.

READ MORE: Thousands take part in Sleep in the Park for homeless

Those drifting off on this handmade mattress might rest easier knowing the thought that has gone into to their new expensive bed.

Those catching some sleep will do so over mohair that has been ethically sourced from South African Angora goats, for example.

READ MORE: Five ways to combat work stress and get a better night’s sleep

“Our supplier, from South Africa, is a member of the South African mohair Growers’ Association and is committed to providing the best possible conditions or the animals,” a statement from John Lewis said.

“Each goat produces between four and five kilograms of mohair annually and is shorn twice a year in a humane manner,” it added.

Should this not be enough to ensure the sweetest of sleeps, the mattress promises a “supremely comfortable experience” given the way the thousands of springs contour the body. The natural fillings allow body temperature to adjust more effectively, it is claimed.

One owner of the mattress described it as an “amazing” product and gave it a five star rating on the John Lewis website.

The customer added: “Really comfortable mattress for my son. He loved it so much as its so soft and well made. Cost a limb and a short term mortgage to buy but well worth it for the long term.”

You’ll never look at your own mattress in the same way again.