Young brothers missing in Dundee traced safe and well

Have your say

Two young brothers reported missing in Dundee have been found safe and well, police have said.

An appeal was launched to trace the whereabouts of Christopher, 12, and Steven Gallacher, 11, who were last seen in the city centre at about 2pm on Saturday.

READ MORE: Glenn Hoddle in hospital after taken seriously ill

On Saturday evening, officers confirmed the boys had been traced and thanked the public for their assistance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Steven and Christopher Gallacher have been traced safe and well.

“The public are thanked for their assistance in this matter.”