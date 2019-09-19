Young mother of two kids loses everything in West Lothian house fire, including pet cat Sparkles

Have your say

A YOUNG mother of two has been left with nothing after her house went up in flames, losing much-loved pet cat Sparkles in the carnage.

Chloe Christie, 27, woke up to smoke billowing through her bedroom at about 7.30am yesterday (Wednesday).

Young mother of two children loses everything in West Lothian house fire, including pet cat Sparkles

She grabbed her children, Sophie, 11, and Carter, two, who were still asleep in their bedroom.

The single mum then ran back into the burning house to rescue her dog, Harley, but her pet cat Sparkles died in the tragic incident.

“I could feel the heat on my face,” she said.

READ MORE: Fountainbridge fire: Body recovered from flat eight days after fatal explosion

The mother grabbed her children, Sophie, 11, and Carter, two, who were still asleep in their bedroom.

“As soon as I woke up I could hear, smell and taste the fire and the curtains were up in flames already.

“I just ran as fast as I could to grab the children and get them outside and called the fire service.

“The fire has ruined everything and made us homeless, we have nothing.”

Ms Christie, who lived in the two bedroom house in South Park Place, Livingston, said the entire building has been damaged and it could be another six months before she and her children can move back in.

Ms Christie, who lived in the two bedroom house in South Park Place, Livingston, said the entire building has been damaged and it could be another six months before she and her children can move back in.

All three had to be taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

She said the family, including Harley, a golden labrador, have been left devastated at the loss of their “beloved kitten.”

“I discharged myself from hospital early to go and find Sparkles. It’s just so distressing thinking about the way she died,” she said.

“We have all been really affected by the smoke inhalation as well.

The fire has ruined everything and made us homeless, we have nothing.

READ MORE: Edinburgh mum who campaigned for cannabis oil for son's seizures will hand £231k bill to UK Government

“Black stuff got into our lungs, I could see Carter coughing it up, it’s made us feel so unwell.

The young family are staying with Ms Christie’s mother, Catherine, until they can find temporary accommodation.

“My little Sophie is so traumatised by the whole thing, especially because we’ve lost Sparkles,” she continued.

“She was just a little thing.

“We are sleeping on a sofa at the moment.

Beloved pet cat Sparkles sadly passe away in the fire

“The housing association said they don’t have anything for us yet.”

Ms Christie believes the fire broke out because her phone caught fire while it was charging, but investigations into the cause are still ongoing.

READ MORE: Two Edinburgh Airbnbs told to stop operating as holiday lets by council

A Gofundme page has been set up to asking for donations to help Ms Christie and her children get back on their feet.

A request has also been made for clothes given the family lost everything in the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.43am on Wednesday, September 18 to reports of a fire within a two storey building on Southpark Place in Livingston.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“One woman was treated by firefighters before being transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Almond Housing Association, who manage the home where Ms Christie and her family lived have been contacted for comment.

All three had to be taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.