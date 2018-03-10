Your chance to champion the Capital’s best restaurants

SPONSORED by Central Taxis, The Edinburgh Restaurant Awards are now well under way, giving Evening News readers the chance to champion your favourite restaurant in any one of a number of categories.

Just click here to nominate.

As we continue our weekly look at the different categories in the run up to the awards ceremony, here are some of the nominations already received for the Best Chef Award.

Claire Lund: Ishka

Starting as a commis at Gleneagles, Claire has risen through the ranks, her ambition of owning her own restaurant by the age of 30 fulfilled four years early.

Claire’s understanding of food and flavours allow her to cook and serve outstanding fish and seafood dishes even though her severe allergy prevents her from testing them.

Fraser Smith: Angels with Bagpipes

Head chef Fraser Smith leads his kitchen with great experience and has been a driving influence at Angels with Bagpipes since it opened in 2010.

His natural passion for quality, precision and flavour has gained the restaurant a glowing reputation.

Ben Reade and Sashana Souza Zanella: Edinburgh Food Studio

Opened in 2015, Ben and Sashana’s Edinburgh Food Studio is part restaurant/part research hub that happily explores Scotland’s food culture, traditions and history with anyone – be they Michelin-starred chefs or simply guests hoping to enjoy a meal.

Fred Berkmiller: L’escargot Bleu

Chef-patron of L’escargot blanc and L’escargot bleu restaurants, Fred Berkmiller started his hôtellerie apprenticeship in his home town of Tours in the Loire Valley.

Now settled in Scotland, Fred is hugely passionate about cooking the very best Scottish produce with a French twist in both of his restaurants.

• Best vegan/vegetarian

Four hopefuls in this category are Annakut Restaurant, which is described as having ‘real taste of Indian food’.

La Favorita too has been nominated: ‘My whole family are vegetarians and they always cater to us and suggest what is best on the menu for veggies.

‘Never feel like we are missing out as we do in some places as their selection is huge.’

Bar Soba, meanwhile, ‘have some great options for us vegetarians/vegans.

‘They were still tasty and they had starter and main options for us which was great.’

Finally, Henderson’s. The nomination reads: ‘The food is stunning, it’s so nice to have a fully dedicated vegan restaurant where I can go and enjoy whatever I want on the menu without having to ask if it’s vegan friendly. Even my meat-eating friends love this place.’