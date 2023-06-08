Edinburgh's most successful sports team reveal secret behind success after clean sweep

Watsonians women’s hockey team can surely lay claim to having the most successful sports team in Edinburgh and beyond after another outstanding season.

In landing a clean sweep of titles in all five competitions entered – including on the European stage – the team won 39 matches, drew two and lost just one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Keith Smith says they are no overnight sensation, while vowing to try to extend a dominance that includes defending Scottish titles both indoors and outdoors and winning in Europe.

Watsonians won the EuroHockey Club Challenge in Turkey last month – and four other trophies

“There are players who were with us when we were at the opposite end of the table,” said Smith. “It has been a relatively slow build and at grassroots it is really important to take a long-term approach, give a pathway to youth.

“We included four under-18s when we went to Turkey in May and won the Euro Hockey Club Challenge. When you enjoy some success and attract one good player it is usually easier to attract another and so on.”

That European success has contributed to Watsonians facing the best of Belgian, German and Spanish talent indoors and out early next year but there is no sitting on laurels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Edinburgh University pushed us all the way this season and could have won all four domestic titles,” added Smith. “Besides, I have always found chasing a title easier than worrying about losing one.