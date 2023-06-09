The ‘keeper, who turned 25 on June 9, was freed by the Easter Road side at the end of his contract. He had spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Queen of the South but was confirmed to be moving on in January with Raith snapping him up in the close-season.

Dąbrowski will link up with former Hibs colleagues Jamie Gullan and Sam Stanton at Stark’s Park, and is the Fife club’s sixth signing of the summer so far. Rovers boss Ian Murray is eager for the ex-Hibs man to ‘kick on and play regularly’ after making just seven senior appearances in his six years with the Capital club.

He made his debut in an Edinburgh derby under Shaun Maloney, stepping in for the injured Matt Macey and keeping a clean sheet – his third in six league appearances. His most recent outing for Hibs came in the 1-0 League Cup group defeat by Falkirk last summer. Dąbrowski also had loan spells at Civil Service Strollers, Berwick Rangers, Cowdenbeath, and Dumbarton during his time at Hibs.

Kevin Dąbrowski has joined Raith Rovers on a two-year deal

"It's great to get Kevin on board. Having been at Hibs developing as a professional for several years it's time for him to kick on and play regularly. He brings a big presence to our backline and will improve the more games he plays,” Murray told the club’s website.

The Polish shot-stopper is currently back in his homeland but will join up with the Rovers squad on June 12 for pre-season training. The former Lech Poznań youngster and Andrew McNeil will compete for the No.1 spot under the guidance of coach Robbie Thomson.

Murray added: “I want to express my thanks to everyone behind the scenes here in Kirkcaldy and Poland in getting the deal done and I look forward to working with Kevin.”

