£1.4bn rogue UBS trader detained at Livingston Police Station

A former UBS trader jailed for fraud in 2012 is facing deportation to Ghana after being detained at Livingston police station.

Kweku Adoboli was found guilty of two counts of fraud that resulted in losses of £1.4 billion and was released after serving half of his seven-year sentence.

He was detained during a fortnightly check-in at Livingston Police Station, West Lothian, on Monday and is understood to have been taken to Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre.

His lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie said he has been told he will not be deported before September 10.

She said: “He has been told he won’t be deported to Ghana before the 10th of September and after that he will be removed without any further notice.

“We are doing a fresh claim submission for him which we will be putting to the Home Office.”

She said Mr Adoboli left Ghana at the age of four and considered himself settled in the UK, having gone to boarding school here from the age of 12.