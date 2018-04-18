13-year-old left with facial injuries in West Lothian gang attack

A 13-year-old required medical treatement after being assaulted by a gang of males in Fauldhouse.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Main Street around 7pm on Saturday 14th April.

A group of males attacked the boy and he was left with facial injuries which required medical treatment.

He was unable to identify them and officers are now keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Constable Amy Wilson of Bathgate Police Station said: “This assault left a young person requiring medical treatment and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“It happened on a busy road and we’re certain it would have been seen by passers-by.

“Anyone who witnessed it or who has information that can assist us in our inquiries is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3877 of 14th April, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”